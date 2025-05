The Penn State Nittany Lions enter the end of May with 17 commitments in their 2026 recruiting cycle and just finished their first major official visit of the weekend. It was a successful weekend for James Franklin and his staff as the Nittany Lions made strides with several key visitors this weekend.

With their first major weekend in the books and three more weekends to go, Happy Valley Insider lists the top five prospects most likely to commit to Penn State.