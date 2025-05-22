Penn State Makes Top Four for 2026 DT Damari Simeon from New Jersey

The four-star prospect out of St. Augustine Prep in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey has announced a top four of Penn State, Michigan, Ohio State, and Texas. Simeon is ranked by Rivals as a four-star prospect and a top-200 player in the country as well as a top-14 defensive lineman and No.2 player in the state of New Jersey.

Simeon is expected to take an an official visit to each of the four finalists including a trip to Penn State on June 6.

The Nittany Lions currently hold 16 commitments in their 2026 recruiting class which ranks No. 5 in the Rivals team recruiting rankings.