Curtis Jacobs discusses his journey to on latest The Lions Den podcast
In a new episode of The Lions Den podcast from State Media, Penn State linebacker Curtis Jacobs discussed his Penn State Football Journey with former Nittany Lion Aeneas Hawkins as well as current Nittany Lions NicK Dawkins and Jerry Cross.
"I always knew Penn State was going to be it for me," Jacobs told Dawkins, Cross, and Hawkins. "The way they came after me, and they just showed so much love. That's what I felt was different about Penn State."
The junior linebacker out of McDonogh High School in Maryland originally committed to Penn State in February of 2019. Despite receiving offers from some of the country's top programs, including Florida, Kentucky, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and Wisconsin, Jacobs stayed committed to the Nittany Lions throughout his recruitment.
Jacobs commented on why he never waivered on his commitment. "When you see other guys decommitting, it's like they're decommititng from the team; they're doing that from the program. It really felt like if I left Penn State, it would've been like leaving family."
Jacobs also talked about his head coach James Franklin and the consistency the consistency that he brings to the program.
"One thing about Coach Franklin is you will never catch him slipping up in anything. He is the most consistent and real dude you'll ever meet in your life. You'll never catch him saying something three weeks ago that he changed now or even something three years ago and changed now. He has a specific routine, and he sticks to it every day."
On top of talking about his journey at Penn State, Jacobs also discussed the pipeline from McDonogh to Happy Valley, who he thinks could be the next great former McDonogh standout for the Nittany Lions, the leadership and accountability of the Nittany Lions defense, and more.
You can watch the full 56-minute interview with Jacobs that was released just before last week's matchup against Iowa.
