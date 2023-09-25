In a new episode of The Lions Den podcast from State Media, Penn State linebacker Curtis Jacobs discussed his Penn State Football Journey with former Nittany Lion Aeneas Hawkins as well as current Nittany Lions NicK Dawkins and Jerry Cross.

"I always knew Penn State was going to be it for me," Jacobs told Dawkins, Cross, and Hawkins. "The way they came after me, and they just showed so much love. That's what I felt was different about Penn State."

The junior linebacker out of McDonogh High School in Maryland originally committed to Penn State in February of 2019. Despite receiving offers from some of the country's top programs, including Florida, Kentucky, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and Wisconsin, Jacobs stayed committed to the Nittany Lions throughout his recruitment.

Jacobs commented on why he never waivered on his commitment. "When you see other guys decommitting, it's like they're decommititng from the team; they're doing that from the program. It really felt like if I left Penn State, it would've been like leaving family."



