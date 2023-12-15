Penn State linebacker Curtis Jacobs is set to play in his final game as a Nittany Lion in this year's Peach Bowl. On Friday evening, Jacobs announced that he will be entering the 2024 NFL Draft but is looking forward to competing one last time with his teammates in the Peach Bowl.

"Nittany Nation,

I want to start by thanking my family and all who have supported me through this long journey," he said on a statement via X. "I've dedicated my life to this game and the consistent love and support from you is what fuels me every day as I continue.

Thank you to my Penn State family, coaches, players, and fans. My time here has been very special and I will never forget it. I gave everything I had on the field for my brothers and I have made relationships that will list a lifetime. I am truly thankful for the opportunity and experience.

With that being said, I will be declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft. I am excited to be embarking on this new opportunity and fulfilling a lifelong dream. There is still unfinished business for this season. I am excited to compete with my brothers one last time in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta."

Jacobs was a high-four star prospect in Penn State's 2020 recruiting class, ranked as a top-60 prospect in the country and a top-10 inside linebacker. He would play immediately at Penn State, appearing in nine games as a true freshman in 2020, recording nine tackles in his debut season.

In 2021, Jacobs emerged as one of the Big Ten's better linebackers, recording 61 tackles, seven tackles for a loss, and three sacks in 12 games, earning All-Big Ten honorable mentions. He was an All-Big Ten honorable mention once again in 2022 with 52 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and four sacks before earning All-Big Ten honors as a junior in 2023 thanks to 47 tackles, 8.0 tackles for a loss, and 2.5 sacks in 12 games.