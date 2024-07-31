Decision Day for Two of Penn State Football top recruiting targets
With the dead period coming to a slight end this past weekend, Penn State Football hosted several recruits as their hot streak on the recruiting trail continued recently landing two 2026 commits from wide receiver Jahsiear Rogers and Kevin Brown.
Later today, two other top targets will announce their commitments as 2025 defensive end Yvan Kemajou and 2026 defensive Daniel Jennings are set to go public with their decisions.
The 6-foot-3, 230-pound weak-side defensive end is ranked as the No. 18 overall WDE and the No. 8 overall prospect in Maryland for the 2025 class.
He will decide between a top list of schools featuring the likes of Maryland, Penn State, Rutgers and Virginia Tech around 2pm ET today.
On the flip side, Jennings is ranked as a 5.6, three-star prospect hailing from West Virginia. He currently only holds four offers from the likes of schools such as Illinois, Penn State, UNLV and West Virginia, but after a weekend trip to State College, his mind is made up.
Jennings will make a decision later today at 7pm.
