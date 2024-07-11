Decision day is here for three-star WR Lex Cyrus
It is decision day for Susquehanna Township (PA) standout wide receiver Lex Cyrus. The long-awaited decision by the three-star prospect will be between the in-state Penn State Nittany Lions and the SEC's South Carolina Gamecocks.
From a FutureCast perspective, Penn State is the heavy favorite for Cyrus, however, all intel suggests that heading into his decision, that's far from reality.
As of Wednesday, Happy Valley Insider's latest intel suggests that Cyrus has yet to truly come to a decision of where he wants to play his college football and that his decision could truly come in the final moments before his decision.
