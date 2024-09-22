Day After Thoughts: Penn State Dominates Kent State in OOC Final

Saturday afternoon Penn State exactly what they should do. They came out against an inferior opponent and smothered them. At no point did it feel like Kent State had life in this game. Penn State outgained Kent State by 651 yards, they had 40 first downs to Kent State's 6 and were 8/10 on third down while the Golden Flashes were a woeful 1/11. Let's get into some deep dive takeaways from Penn State's dominance of Kent State to cap off their non-conference slate.

A Historic Performance

Despite a bit of a slow start, it was a historic offensive performance for the Nittany Lions. Penn State's offense racked up a single-game school record 718 yards. This offensive output broke the previous single-game school record of 711 yards which was set in an 82-0 victory over Susquehanna in 1926. This offense performance comes with the caveat that Kent State very well may be the worst team in the FBS. That said, Penn State did what a College Football Playoff contender *should* do against a team this poor, and that is something Penn State did not do despite recording blowout victories against Delaware and Umass last season. This game just felt different from last season's aforementioned non-conference blowouts of Delaware and Umass. Drew Allar was in much better control of the offense, while also looking vastly more confident. The wide receiver play was also better than it was at any point last season outside of the West Virginia game, more on that later. Again, Penn State did what you would want to see a team with their expectations do against a team like Kent State. While that may seem like a given, it is still something that should be complimented.

Multiple Wide Receivers Deliver Needed Performance

Trey Wallace looked like a budding WR1 against West Virginia, but due to a Drew Shelton holding call negating his lone reception was kept out of the box score against Bowling Green. Omari Evans flashed some good things in each of those victories. But Penn State still needed the wide receiver room as a whole delivering a more well rounded performance, which happened against Kent State. Wallace returned to the box score with 3 receptions for 29 yards. Evans had the best game of his collegiate career with 4 receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown. Liam Clifford had 3 receptions for 64 yards, his first career touchdown, and he rushed for 12 yards. Ohio State transfer Julian Fleming also made his first real impact as a Nittany Lion. Entering the day with just a 3-yard reception on the season, Fleming had a pair of catches for 60 yards. This included a 39-yard reception right before halftime to help set up an Allar rushing touchdown. Moving forward, if Penn State can continue to get this type of performance from their wide receivers it will be a massive boost for Allar, the passing game, and the offense. This also came with Kaden Saunders, who should still be able to make an impact, not quite 100%. Hopefully this game proves to be a confidence builder for the wide receiver room.

Two Young Defenders Shine