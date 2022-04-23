Defense and special teams takeaways from the Blue-White game

With the change in format to the 2022 Blue-Game, taking a ton away from the game defensively is a bit harder than normal. Portions of the practice were in 7-on-7 format, meaning there were no offensive or defensive lines. That being said, we provide several notables from the defense below as well as a few special teams takeaways. Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial



DE Adisa Isaac and DT Hakeem Beamon return to the field...

After both missed all of last season, it was good news for Penn State this spring to see Adisa Isaac and Hakeem Beamon return to the field. Both will likely play large roles in Penn State's defensive next season and could well starter. Isaac, a player that many believe has the capability to be a future first-round NFL draft pick, will be relied upon to be one of Penn State's top pass rushers after the departure of Arnold Ebiketie. In his post game interview, Isaac spoke at length about the overcoming the mental side of his injury, questioning whether he would be able to come back from his injury and just the overall process. However, he feels that he will come back bigger, faster, and stronger and should be able to play against Purdue on Sept. 1. Beamon provides the Nittany Lions with a different element at defensive tackle, Together, Beamon and senior captain PJ Mustipher could be one of the best defensive tackle duos in the country.

Dominic DeLuca stands out on defense...

The walk-on linebacker out of Wyoming Area (Pa.) saw quite his fair share of snaps on Saturday in the spring game and looked solid in the process. He recorded a sack as well as an interception when freshman quarterback Drew Allar threw one right at him in the second half. DeLuca showed some quality athleticism and closing speed. While it's unlikely he sees the field in an extensive role for Penn State this fall, he could beconme a quality special teams player for the Nittany Lions. Notably, fellow walk-ons Bobby Walchak (one interception), Spencer Perry (one sack) and (one tackle for loss) all had big plays as well.

LB Kobe King and Saf. Zakee Wheatley

Redshirt freshmen Kobe King and Zakee Wheatley were solid on Saturday, continuing to build on strong springs. King was the leading tackler in the game with five tackles and James Franklin noted in his press conference that King and fellow MIKE linebacker Tyler Elsdon were ahead of where they expected them to be this spring. The Nittany Lions lost quite a bit of "horsepower" as Franklin put it this offseason, so King and Elsdon having strong showings are big developments for the program at that position. Don't be surprised if the Nittany Lions continue to be active in the portal, potentially looking to add to the group. Despite the strong spring, the depth at the position is still overall lacking and could become a problem spot next fall as the season progresses. Franklin also added that senior Jon Sutherland was flourishing after his move from safety to field linebacker. Wheatley, on the other hand, was lauded throughout the spring for the developments and strides he made at safety after transitioning from corner. He continued to build upon that with three tackles and three pass breakups in the game. He'll push for the starting spot alongside Tig Brown, challenging Keaton Ellis and Jaylen Reed.

Barney Amor and Gabe Nwosu both look solid...

One of Penn State's biggest questions this offseason is who will step into the role left by Jordan Stout?That question has yet to be answered, but both Barney Amor and Gabe Nwosu had strong showings on Saturday. Amor and Nwosu will have to hold off Alex Bacchetta, the nation's top 2022 punting prospect, this summer. But their performances on Saturday were promising. Franklin spoke highly of both performances and noted that Nwosu had his best outing of the spring, while Amor had been solid through the last five weeks.

Penn State's kickers were perfect...

Penn State's placekicking last season was an issue and played its part in several of the six losses on the season. On Saturday, Penn State's kickers were perfect in the "live" portions, albeit in a low-pressure situation. The kicking competition between redshirt freshman Sander Sahaydak and redshirt senior Jake Pinegar could well come down to the end of camp or extend into the season.

Kick and punt returns...