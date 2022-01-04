Defensive Tackle PJ Mustipher to return in 2022

Penn State received some good news headed into the offseason on Tuesday, as senior defensive tackle and team captain PJ Mustipher announced his intent to return for the 2022 season.

Mustipher is taking advantage of the extra year granted to him by the NCAA's waiver regarding the 2020 COVID-riddled season. However, he may well have received a medical exemption as well should it have been necessary.

The McDonough (Md.) product was a second-year starter and first-time team captain in 2021, but had his season cut short due to a leg injury suffered in the first quarter of Penn State's loss to Iowa.

Mustipher had recorded 21 tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack in the five games prior to suffering the injury. For his career, he's appeared in 39 games, making 15 starts along the way and racking up 107 tackles, nine tackles for loss and three sacks along the way.

He joins Coziah Izzard and D'Von Ellies in what now becomes a unit of strength for the Nittany Lions in 2022.

--------------------------------------------------------------

• Follow us on Twitter!

• Like us on Facebook

• Follow us on Instagram

• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

• Talk about it inside The Wrestling Room Board

•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

•Talk about it inside the Nittany Lounge free board