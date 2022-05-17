Despite FSU commitment, schools still pushing QB Luke Kromenhoek

One of the nation’s fastest rising quarterback prospects in the class of 2024, Georgia’s Luke Kromenhoek committed to Florida State back in late March, but that hasn’t stopped schools from still pursuing him.

The 6-foot-3, 181-pound dual-threat quarterback prospect hails from Benefictine Military School in Savannah, Georgia and recently added a few new Power Five offers from Ole Miss and Penn State.

He spoke with Rivals about the new offers and where he stands with his commitment to the Noles.