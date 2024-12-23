Former Penn State Quarterback Beau Pribula Will Transfer to Missouri

Unfortunately, with the current college football calendar, it was going to be impossible for Pribula to take visits and do the necessary homework to enroll at a new school and compete for their starting quarterback job by spring ball. Due to this, Pribula was put in a bad spot and forced to choose to enter the transfer portal before the conclusion of the Nittany Lion season.

If Drew Allar were to return for his senior season, and it's been made known that those are his intentions, the expectation would always be for Pribula to transfer. However, most expected the transfer would come after the Nittany Lions' College Football Playoff run was over.

Last Sunday, news broke that now former Penn State quarterback Beau Pribula planned to enter the transfer portal. Pribula entering the portal did not come as much fo a surprise, but the timing did.

After being connected to multiple schools, including a pair of Big Ten schools in Iowa and Indiana, Pribula's landing spot is now known. Pibula will head to the SEC to play for the Missouri Tigers in 2025.

Pribula will be a redshirt junior for the Tigers in the fall with two years of eligibility remaining. The former Central York standout finished his Nittany Lion career with a 66.1% completion percentage, 424 yards, 9 touchdowns, and an interception. He also rushed for 571 yards and 10 touchdowns with the Nittany Lions.

Even though Pribula was the backup quarterback, odds are the Nittany Lions are not prepping to battle Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl as part of the College Football Playoff quarterfinals without him. Without Pribula's performance in the second half against Wisconsin when Allar was out with injury, the Nittany Lions may not have won that night in Madison and could have been left out of the CFP altogether.

Looking ahead to 2025, Pribula should be viewed as the favorite to win the starting job for the Tigers. Multi-year starter Brady Cook and backup Drew Pyne are both out of eligibility. The depth chart is likely a big factor in Pribula's interest in the Tigers. Pribula will also get to work with a great offensive minded head coach in Eli Drinkowtiz.

Pribula should be in a position to quarterback the Tigers for two years before handing the reigns over to another well known name in Penn State circles - Matt Zollers. The four-star Pennsylvania native will likely redshirt while learning behind Pribula this fall, then serve as Pribula's primary backup in 2026. The Pribula to Zoller quarterback succession plan will come to fruition after all.