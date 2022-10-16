Tyrone Wheatley turned 50 this year. The former Michigan All-American running back could have run for 150+ yards vs. Penn State's defense. Running back coach Mike Hart had a seizure last week and was rushed from the field on a cart. He would have averaged over five yards a carry too. And run-defense was the strength of this Penn State team coming in: ranking fifth in the nation (giving up under 80 yards per game). That ranking took a brutal beating. Like Penn State’ short-lived stay in the top ten.

The current two running backs the Wolverines have had a field day in the autumn maze of Ann Arbor. Heisman candidate Blake Corum put up 166 yards on 28 carries (six yard average). His running mate Donovan Edwards was even better. He put 173 yards on just sixteen carries (eleven-yard average). They each scored two touchdowns. Third-string mop-up running back CJ Stokes had 22 yards on four carries (5.5-yard average). Meanwhile, PSU's leading rusher Nick Singleton had 19 yards on six carries (three-yard average). Back-up Kaytron Allen mustered three yards less on the same number of carries. Keyvone Lee had a single carry (six yards).

The tone of the game was set on the very first offensive play from scrimmage. PSU cornerback Joey Porter Jr. made a solid tackle for loss, only to be whistled for a personal foul for throwing the Michigan receiver to the ground unnecessarily.

Michigan jumped out to a quick 13-0 lead that could have been much worse if PSU's defense hadn't buckled down inside the ten and forced two chipshot field goals. Penn State was doing nothing on offense. The Lions were outgained 196-9. It looked like the game would be over early. Then Sean Clifford (of all people) ran 62 yards on a RPO play. And when Allen scored on fourth-and-one, it was down to 13-7. Moments later, Curtis Jacobs picked off a pinball interception and rumbled 53 yards. By the time his somersault was over, somehow the Nittany Lions lead 14-13. Despite having a grand total of one first down. Michigan would drive the length of the field late. But once again PSU's defense forced a short field goal. Lion fans were doing handstands over being down just 16-14 at halftime.

Unfortunately, the second half occured. Michigan just kept running the ball down PSU's collective throats. Chewing up globs of time. Globs of yardage. And wearing down an already-beleaguered and exhausted Lion defense. Penn State tallied just one field goal the second half. Clifford was drilled to the turf in the third quarter. He came up holding his shoulder, headed to the blue medical tent and never returned. Finishing the day just 7-of-19 passing for 120 yards. Drew Allar didn't fare much better. But what did you expect? PSU was forced into a must-pass situation. Wolverine pass rushers pinned their ears back and pursued him rigorously. Allar was 5-of-10 for 37 yards. He hit Singleton in stride with a beautiful touch pass that the freshman running back dropped. Later in the drive, Parker Washington came up a yard short on a fourth-down conversion. It was a fitting end to another ugly second-half effort. Final score: Michigan 41 PSU 17