Director of Peformance Enhancement Dwight Galt announces retirement

Penn State is set to face some big changes behind the scenes next year as longtime strength and conditioning coach Dwight Galt III is set to retire.

Officially titled the school's Assistant Athletic Director for Performance Enhancement, Galt's retirement comes as little surprise after weeks of speculation. His son, Dwight Galt IV, recently left the program to take the strength and conditioning coach role with Brent Pry at Virginia Tech.

The elder Galt has long been considered one of the best strength coaches in the country and in his eight seasons at Penn State, has helped turned the Nittany Lions into one of the must-see programs when it comes to workout and combine performances

Players such as Saquon Barkley, Troy Apke, Mike Gesicki and more have flourished under Galt's tutelage. Galt retires after more than 36 years of experience.

While Penn State has yet to name a replacement, Associate Director of Performance Enhancement Chuck Losey, who followed Franklin and Galt over from Vanderbilt, is consider the early leader in the clubhouse.

