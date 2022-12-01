Since the B1G went to the EAST/WEST breakout, the EAST has won all 8. Including PSU’ 2016 title over Wisconsin. This weekend should make it 9-for-9 with UM an overwhelming 17-point favorite over Purdue.

B1G commissioner Kevin Warren today dropped a strong hint that divisions could be eliminated as soon as next football season.

With divisions likely eliminated & the 12-team expansion starting in 2024, Penn State Head Coach James Franklin should finally lead PSU into the CFP for the 1st time.

The only negative is in the current division format you are assured of playing Michigan & Ohio State annually. Not the case if eliminated. Can you imagine subbing out the Cornhuskers for the Buckeyes OR Wolverines?

Now granted UCLA & USC are already future members in 2024. The wide-ranging coast-to-coast expanse of the conference makes divisions geographically meaningless. Especially when you have Purdue & Indiana on opposite ends while Northwestern & Illinois are together.

The B1G will not stop at 16 teams. Definitely 18. Likely 20. The conference has long lusted after Notre Dame. Irish hockey is already in the B1G. That would be the crown jewel. Several other PAC-12 targets as well. Oregon & Washington the betting favorites with Arizona a possibility. In its pure greed, the B1G would love to control the Phoenix market. They already control Los Angeles with UCLA/USC, NYC with Rutgers, DC with Maryland, Philadelphia & Pittsburgh with Penn State, Chicago with Northwestern & Illinois, etc.

There is nothing to prevent the B1G from raiding a traditional power from its established roots. The logical target: North Carolina. Would be a death blow to the ACC. Especially in basketball.No more Duke/UNC showdowns. Imagine a B1G hoops schedule at the BJC that has UCLA & North Carolina on it.

BC sports have fallen on rough times of late but Boston is another coveted market. And the Eagles would love to rekindle their quasi-rivalry with the Nittany Lions from decades ago. Syracuse is another possibility. They reappear on PSU’ schedule in upcoming years. Would put the Big Apple squarely in B1G control.

Will have to see how it all works out but it appears as if EAST vs WEST is extinct just as 12-team expansion emerges in a B1G looking for NCAA & nationwide superiority.