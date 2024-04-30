The 2024 NFL Draft season is officially in the books but eyes are already turning towards the 2025 NFL Draft which will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin at Lambeau Field and the Titletown campus in Green Bay.

According to BetOnline, a pair of Nittany Lions are among the players with the best chances of being the No. 1 overall pick next year.

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar is tied for fifth with +1200 odds only behind Texas QB Quinn Ewers, Georgia QB Carson Beck, Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders, and Tennessee defensive end James Pearce. Tied with Allar is Georgia defensive end Mykel Williams.

As a sophomore in 2023, Allar completed 59.9% of his passes for 2,631 yards and 25 touchdowns to just two interceptions.

Also among the 17 players listed is Penn State linebacker turned defensive end Abdul Carter who is one of the longer shots on the board at +4000, ranking him 16 of the 17 players listed.

Carter, entering his true junior season with the program has totaled 104 tackles, 16.0 tackles for loss and 11.0 sacks in his first two years with the program. After a big freshman season in which he recorded 56 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks, Carter saw his numbers dip in 2023, totaling just 48 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks.