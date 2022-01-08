Drew Allar fired up for this afternoon's All-American Bowl
Penn State 2022 quarterback signee and Rivals100 prospect Drew Allar shined throughout the week in practice, and today is his opportunity to show out on national television at the All-American Bowl...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news