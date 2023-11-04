The Penn State Nittany Lions used an efficient day from Drew Allar and a dominant defensive effort to hand the Maryland Terrapins their fourth straight loss on Saturday afternoon, leaving College Park with a 51-15 win. Penn State's defense allowed 283 total passing yards while keeping Marland to -49 rushing yards in the game thanks in part to six sacks that went for -47 yards. Maryland running backs Roman Hemby and Antwain Littleton II didn't have any success of their own with seven carries for -6 yards. On the offensive front, Penn State's Drew Allar had an outstanding day, completing 25 of his 34 attempts for 240 yards and four touchdowns. The Nittany Lions' rushing attack also had one of their more successful days of the season, with 37 carries for 158 yards. Sophomore Kaytron Allen led the running backs once again, tallying 14 carries for 91 yards and a touchdown.



THE MAJOR TAKEAWAYS

- Penn State's offense had their most complete performance against a Power Five opponent on Saturday. The passing attack was strong with Drew Allar showing off his abilities throughout the evening while the Nittany Lions wide receivers were able to get consistent separation throughout the game. - The Nittany Lions' defense did allow 283 passing yards in the game, it's the third straight game that the secondary has allowed 250+ passing yards. Maryland has six passing plays of 15+ yards in the game including three plays of 25+ yards. Taulia Tagovailoa completed his first 17 passing attempts of the game. From early on in the game, Penn State forced Maryland into being a one-dimensional offense with the Nittany Lions willing to give up yards underneath in the passing game. Maryland was 21-for-29 in passing attempts of under five yards for 118 yards. What could be of concern going forward is the Nittany Lions allowing 10-of-15 passing attempts in the intermediate (6-for-10) and deep (4-for-5) passing games to be completed for 181 yards. - Penn State dominated in the trenches on both sides throughout the game. The defensive line suffocated the Maryland rushing attack while consistently getting to Tagovailoa. On the offensive side of the ball, the Nittany Lions averaged 4.3 yards per rushing attempt while allowing just one sack on the day, that lone setback coming late in the fourth quarter with the second-team offense.

Nittany Lions jump out to an early lead and don't look back

Penn State's defense made an early statement on Saturday against Maryland. On the Terrapins' first drive of the game, they would encounter a 4th and short near midfield, choosing to go for it, trying to make an early statement of their own. Instead, a quick pass to the left side of the field was perfectly played by Curtis Jacobs and Jayden Reed, forcing a turnover on downs on the Terrapins' side of the field. The Nittany Lions offense looking to build off their game-winning drive against Indiana last weekend would have a strong first drive, going 44 yards across eight plays. The series was capped off with a perfectly placed pass from Drew Allar to Dante Cephas who made an equally as fantastic of a catch to put Penn State up early. It was the first big play for both players who were major parts of the Nittany Lions' offensive success on Saturday.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BbiBlYXJseSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Bl bm5TdGF0ZUZiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBQZW5uU3RhdGVG YmFsbDwvYT4gbGVhZCBkb2VzbiYjMzk7dCBzb3VuZCB0b28gYmFkLiDwn6Sp PGJyPjxicj7wn5O6OiBGT1gvPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9DRkJPTkZPWD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ0ZCb25Gb3g8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9YZDhwMHI0Y2FHIj5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vWGQ4cDByNGNhRzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBQZW5uIFN0YXRlIE9u IEJUTiAoQFBlbm5TdGF0ZU9uQlROKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL1Blbm5TdGF0ZU9uQlROL3N0YXR1cy8xNzIwODkyMDI1NzkxMTkz NDMxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDQsIDIwMjM8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Maryland's next drive would get into Penn State territory but defensive end Adisa Isaac would force a Terrapins fumble, recovered by Zane Durant, to give Penn State the ball back. The Nittany Lions would be unable to take advantage of the Maryland turnover, going three and out. After the Nittany Lions defense forced a three-and-out of their own, Penn State would answer with an eight-play, 79-yard scoring drive to make it a 14-0 game. The second score of the day for the Penn State offense came on some trickeration with the Nittany Lions running what looked to be a play similar to the "Philly Special". Pribula would take the snap with Allar out wide as a wide receiver. Allar was put in motion as the snap occurred and received a Pribula toss, looking for an open receiver. However, with a defender closing in, Allar cut toward the endzone before tossing a pitch to a wide-open Theo Johnson, who strolled into the endzone for the touchdown.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BUkUgWU9VIFNFUklPVVM/ISDwn6SvPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QZW5uU3RhdGVGYmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AUGVublN0YXRlRmJhbGw8L2E+IGxlYWRzIGl0IDE0LTAuPGJyPjxicj7w n5O6OiBGT1gvPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DRkJPTkZP WD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ0ZCb25Gb3g8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9ZcTZ1VDhzemN6Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vWXE2 dVQ4c3pjejwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCaWcgVGVuIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAQjFH Zm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQjFHZm9v dGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE3MjA4OTgxMjQ1OTQ1MTY0MjE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgNCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

Maryland would finally get on the board with their fourth drive of the game though it was aided significantly by a pair of Penn State penalties. After looking like they forced another Terrapins' punt, Liam Clifford would be called for roughing the kicker after just missing a potential blocked punt, giving the Terrapins new life. A few plays later, Johnny Dixon would be flagged for unnecessary roughness while tackling wide receiver Tai Felton after a short pass, moving the Terrapins from Penn State's 21-yard line to the seven-yard line. One play later, Tagovailoa would find Roman Hembry out wide to cut Penn State's lead to 14-7. It was the longest drive of the game for either team, as the Terrapins erased seven minutes off the clock with a 13-play, 75-yard drive. The Nittany Lions would answer right back following Maryland's touchdown with a long drive of their own of 12 plays for 75 yards. The drive would finished off by Drew Allar's third passing touchdown of the first half as he made an NFL-caliber throw in between two Terrapin defenders to tight end Tyler Warren to give the Nittany Lions a 21-7 lead.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UeWxlciBXYXJyZW4gaGFuZ3Mgb24gZm9yIHRoZSBURCDwn5SlPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QZW5uU3RhdGVGYmFsbD9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUGVublN0YXRlRmJhbGw8L2E+IGFkZHMgb24g YW5vdGhlciBpbiB0aGUgZmlyc3QgaGFsZiDwn5KqIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9BNUd2V1YxaDFMIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vQTVHdldWMWgx TDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBGT1ggQ29sbGVnZSBGb290YmFsbCAoQENGQk9O Rk9YKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NGQk9ORk9YL3N0 YXR1cy8xNzIwOTA3ODM4NjU3MDgxMzk0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci Pk5vdmVtYmVyIDQsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

The Nittany Lions' third touchdown of the day would be the final score of the first half for either side with Penn State going into halftime up 21-7.



The Nittany Lions don't let up in the second half

Following a strong first half, Penn State maintained its momentum in the second half. The Nittany Lions' offensive line would open the half with an 11-play, 70-yard drive that resulted in an Alex Felkins 30-yard field goal to make it a 24-7 Penn State lead. After a quiet remainder of the third quarter, the Nittany Lions would see Allar pick up his fourth passing touchdown of the game early in the fourth quarter, once again with a tremendous throw to find Dante Cephas for his second touchdown of the day.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5SaWdodCBvbiB0aGUgbW9uZXkg8J+SuPCfjq88YnI+PGJyPkFub3Ro ZXIgVEQgZm9yIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUGVublN0 YXRlRmJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFBlbm5TdGF0ZUZiYWxs PC9hPiEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzFUQ3lDYXNXWkoiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8xVEN5Q2FzV1pKPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEZPWCBDb2xs ZWdlIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAQ0ZCT05GT1gpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vQ0ZCT05GT1gvc3RhdHVzLzE3MjA5MjgxODkyNjA3NDI5MTk/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgNCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Maryland would find the endzone for a second time on Saturday in the fourth quarter, once again being aided by a pair of Penn State penalties, cutting the Nittany Lions lead to 31-15 after a two-point conversion. Penn State would respond swiftly after Maryland's touchdown, with Kaytron Allen and the Nittany Lions' offensive line driving their way to a 10-yard touchdown run. Alex Felkins would add a pair of field goals while Beau Pribula would pick up a rushing touchdown as the fourth quarter wound down eventually giving Penn State a 51-15 win in College Park.

Nittany Lions' passing attack gets going at the right time

Saturday's game was the best performance this season by Drew Allar and the Nittany Lions' passing attack. Allar finished the day 25-for-34 for 240 yards and four touchdowns. It's the first four-touchdown game of his collegiate career. Throughout the game, Allar looked composed, making strong prensap reads before showing great decision-making throughout the game. The sophomore signal caller was accurate throughout the game, making pinpoint passes to his receivers and tight ends at all levels of the field. Eight different Nittany Lions picked up receptions on Saturday but no performance was as needed or as big as Kent State transfer Dante Cephas. After a slow and uneventful first eight games of the season, Cephas had a breakthrough with six receptions against the Terrapins, accumulating 53 yards and scoring his first two touchdowns as a Nittany Lion. If Saturday's performance is an indicator of what we can expect from Cephas in the future, the Nittany Lions' passing attack could find themselves in a more favorable position than initially anticipated for their upcoming matchup against Michigan. That being said, it's still a matchup that is going to be extremely tough for the Nittany Lions.

Freshman LB Tony Rojas makes his name known

One of the crown jewels of Penn State's 2023 recruiting class was four-star linebacker Tony Rojas out of Fairfax, Virginia. Rojas who has played in mop-up roles for the Nittany Lions this season had a fantastic fourth quarter for the Nittany Lions in a little bit of a breakout "quarter" for the freshman. In the fourth quarter, Rojas recorded both a forced fumble, strip sacking Taulia Tagovailoa, and also picking off a Billy Edwards Jr pass. The two turnovers came on back-to-back possessions with just one Maryland offensive play in between. In his time on the field this season, Rojas has consistently flashed his talents and athleticism. Rojas should continue to earn more playing time going forward and could see a larger role against Rutgers and Michigan State as well as in the Nittany Lions' eventual bowl game.

Stats and facts:

- The Nittany Lions offense totaled 404 total yards in the win including 246 through the air, their second-best statistical performance of the year only behind their season opener against West Virginia when they threw for 332 yards. - The Nittany Lions' defense totaled six sacks and 12 tackles for a loss in the game. - Penn State has now scored 50+ points in three of their four trips to College Park under head coach James Franklin - After forcing four turnovers (two fumbles and two interceptions), Penn State has now forced 20 turnovers this season (10 fumbles and 10 interceptions) to just four turnovers. Their +16 turnover margin is the best in college football. - Drew Allar is now 181-for-285 for 1,895 yards, and 20 touchdowns to just one interception. He also has three rushing touchdowns on the season. - Kaytron Allen's 6.5 yards per carry was his best performance against a Power Five opponent this season.

Next Up