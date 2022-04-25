 Penn State defensive tackle Cole Brevard has entered his name into the transfer portal.
DT Cole Brevard enters transfer portal

The one-time four-star will now be looking for a new home

Nittany Nation learned on Monday morning that Penn State defensive tackle Cole Brevard has entered his name into the transfer portal.

Brevard, a four-star member of the Rivals 250 in 2020 out of Carmel, Indiana, played sparingly in his two seasons with the Nittany Lions, making a lone appearance in a win over Rutgers in 2021.

The Nittany Lions' defensive tackle room has been bolstered by the returning PJ Mustipher and Hakeem Beamon headed into the 2021 season while others like Dvon Ellies, Coziah Izzard and Jordan Van den Berg have all staked their claim to playing time.

With four years of eligibility remaining should he choose to use it and a clear power five frame at 6-foot-3, 332 pounds, Brevard should have his fair share of suitors. Michigan as well as home-state schools Notre Dame and Indiana were big players in his recruitment out of high school.

