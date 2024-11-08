DT Hakeem Beamon no longer with Penn State

Beamon appeared in each of the Nittany Lions eight games this season but has played just 25 total snaps in the last three games after playing in 82 total snaps over the first six games of the season including 17 snaps against Illinois and 20 snaps against UCLA.

Beamon has been a staple of the Nittany Lions defensive tackle room for each of the last two seasons playing 397 snaps in 2022 and 290 snaps in 2023.

In his eight games played, Beamon recorded three tackles this season including two tackles for loss. For his career with the Nittany Lions, the Virginia native played in 45 games recording 40 total tackles and 12 tackles for loss.





While a hit to Penn State's depth, Beamon's departure is not as ssevere as it would have been in previous seasons. The Nittany Lions without Beamon will still hae four defensive tackles who will see routine snaps in Zane Durant, Coziah Izzard, Dvon Ellies, and Alonzo Ford.