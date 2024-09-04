Penn State's home opener against Bowling Green is just under 72 hours away making it a great time to check in on the early weather report for Saturday afternoon.

According to Accuweather, the current weather forecast for Saturday is on the cooler side. It's expected to be mostly a cloudy day in the State College area and a wet one with rain expected throughout the day. The current projected temperature is 68 degrees. Wind shouldn't be a huge factor but there will be wind gusts up to 12 mph.

As of now, Saturday is the only day in which it is expected to rain in State College over the next week according to Accuweather while also being one of the cooler days.

The Nittany Lions of course are coming off a week one victory over West Virginia that was impacted by bad weather as thunderstorms forced a near two-and-half hour delay during halftime. The weather delay wouldn't affect the Nittany Lions, however, as they came out of halftime and scored, helping put away the Mountaineers en route to a 34-12 victory.