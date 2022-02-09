Eight Penn State Football players invited to 2022 NFL combine

Eight Nittany Lions were invited to this year's event, which runs from March 1-7 at the Indianapolis Colts' Lucas Oil Stadium.

Those invited were wide receiver Jahan Dotson, offensive lineman Rasheed Walker, defensive linemen Arnold Ebiketie and Jesse Luketa, linebacker Brandon Smith, defensive backs Jaquan Brisker and Tariq Castro-Fields as well as punter Jordan Stout.

Dotson, Brisker and Ebiketie are all vying for spots in the first round of April's draft in Las Vegas, while Luketa, Smith, Walker, and Castro-Fields are each projected as mid-round picks. Stout is also considered one of the top available punters in what is a relative deep class at his position.

The eight attendees are yet another large contingent for Penn State, which has lit up the combine in recent years with standout performances from Saquon Barkley, Mike Gesicki and Troy Apke among many others. This will also mark the last group of Penn State players attending who were trained up the watchful eye of standout strength and condition coach Dwight Galt III, who recently announced his retirement.

The combine can be watched in its entirety on the NFL Network as well as NFL.com

