Elite 2024 Pennsylvania recruit set for return visit to State College

Martin, a sophomore from Belle Vernon (Pa.), is currently ranked as the No. 12 overall player in the 2024 Rivals 250 and the top-ranked player in the state of Pennsylvania. He made a pair of unofficial visits to Penn State for games to start the 2021 season then returned for Junior Day on Jan. 15 before James Franklin and company visited his school the following week.

A two-sport athlete who also plays on both sides of the ball in high school, Martin likely projects to wide receiver or safety at the next level but could well find himself in a linebacker role depending on his continued growth. He's clearly one of Penn State's top targets not only for the 2024 cycle, but across the next few cycles, and already boasts offers from Michigan, Notre Dame and Texas among a slew of others.

