On Saturday evening, Penn State made a huge splash early in the 2026 recruiting cycle by landing 5-foot-10, 196-pound running back Messiah Mickens out of Trinity in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

Mickens is a major early recruiting victory for the Nittany Lions in the 2026 cycle, as the elite running back / athlete chose the Nittany Lions over offers from Alabama, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia. More offers will certainly flow in for Mickens between now and the end of his high school career.

Shortly after his commitment on Saturday night, Happy Valley Insider caught up with the star running back to learn more about his commitment to the Nittany Lions.