Elite 2027 DB Larry Moon is building relationships and keeping options open
While the class of 2027 is yet to be rated, Larry Moon III is considered to be one of the top cornerbacks in the cycle, and he is a strong Rivals250 candidate when those rankings eventually come out.
While he is only entering his sophomore campaign at Aliquippa High School in Pennsylvania, Moon already has more than 30 scholarship offers to his name, and that list is likely to grow. However, it is extremely early in his recruitment, and he is in no hurry to narrow down his options down just yet.
Moon recently spoke to Rivals.com at the 2Tenths Top 150 Camp in Pittsburgh. He provided updates on his general recruitment and talked about what is next for him.
As of now, Moon is focusing on his on-field development, building relationships with coaches, visiting various campuses and enjoying the process.
"I'm just trying to see as many schools as I can, create many good relationships and really focusing on development," Moon told Rivals.com's Adam Friedman. "I'm trying to find a place that's like a home away from home."
