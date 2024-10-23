Elite in-state OL to visit Penn State twice next month

Advertisement

in other news

WATCH: Wisconsin HC Luke Fickell discusses Penn State

WATCH: Wisconsin HC Luke Fickell discusses Penn State

Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell discusses Penn State.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
What is Penn State's plans for Quinton Martin the remainder of the season?

What is Penn State's plans for Quinton Martin the remainder of the season?

James Franklin discussed the usage of Quinton Martin on Monday afternoon.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
2026 ATH/DE Wydeek Collier breaks down his top-five

2026 ATH/DE Wydeek Collier breaks down his top-five

Class of 2026 three-star athlete Wydeek Collier released his top-five schools on Sunday.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Everything James Franklin said ahead of Penn State's game against Wisconsin

Everything James Franklin said ahead of Penn State's game against Wisconsin

Read everything James Franklin had to say ahead of Penn State's week nine matchup against Wisconsin.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
HV TV: James Franklin previews Wisconsin game

HV TV: James Franklin previews Wisconsin game

Watch as Penn State head coach James Franklin previews the Nittany Lions' week 9 matchup against the Wisconsin Badgers. 

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley

in other news

WATCH: Wisconsin HC Luke Fickell discusses Penn State

WATCH: Wisconsin HC Luke Fickell discusses Penn State

Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell discusses Penn State.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
What is Penn State's plans for Quinton Martin the remainder of the season?

What is Penn State's plans for Quinton Martin the remainder of the season?

James Franklin discussed the usage of Quinton Martin on Monday afternoon.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
2026 ATH/DE Wydeek Collier breaks down his top-five

2026 ATH/DE Wydeek Collier breaks down his top-five

Class of 2026 three-star athlete Wydeek Collier released his top-five schools on Sunday.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 23, 2024
Elite in-state OL to visit Penn State twice next month
circle avatar
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Happy Valley Insider
Editor
Twitter
@RivalsDylanCC

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

An elite in-state offensive lineman is planning on being in attendance for both of Penn State's next two home games, Happy Valley Insider has learned.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Penn State
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement