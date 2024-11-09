Elite regional defensive end returning to Penn State on Saturday

Elite regional defensive end Zion Elee, a Rivals high four-star prospect out of St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland will be on campus for Penn State's White Out matchup against Washington. The No. 70 player in the country reported his visit on X on Friday evening.

Elee is ranked by Rivals as the No. 3 player in the state of Maryland in the 2026 recruiting class as well as the fourth best weakside defensive end in the country. This will be his third visit to campus this year, also making trips to campus in March and June.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound defensive end has offers from programs throughout the country including Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami (FL), Michigan, Ole Miss, Missouri, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Penn State among others.

Elee is one of several high end defensive line prospects now projected to be on campus for Saturday night's matchup joining Mater Dei (CA) four-star Shaun Scott, St. Louis, Missouri standout Titan Davis, and New Jersey four-star Luke Wafle.