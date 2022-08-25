News More News
2022-08-25

ESPN FPI projects Penn State Football's 2022 schedule

Richard Schnyderite
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

The Penn State Football program is all set to finally start the 2022 season next week with a Thursday night matchup against the Purdue Boilermakers as they hope to bounce back after a couple of rough seasons.

Now before the season kicks off, let's take a look at the Nittany Lions' chances in each of their games this season by looking at the ESPN Football Power Index. For those that aren't familiar with the FPI, you can read the definition of the index below.

Football Power Index (abbreviated as FPI) is a predictive rating system developed by ESPN that measures team strength and uses it to forecast game and season results in American football. Each team’s FPI rating is composed of predictive offensive, defensive, and special teams value, as measured by a function of expected points added (EPA). That rating is the basis for FPI’s game-level and season-level projections.

In the chart below, you can see the likelihood of Penn State Football winning each of the reaming three games on the 2022 football schedule.


PENN STATE GAME BY GAME PREDICTIONS
GAME LIKELIHOOD OF VICTORY

September 1st @ Purdue

60.2%

September 10th vs. Ohio

97.5%

September 17th @ Auburn

37.4%

September 24th vs. Central Michigan

93.8%

October 1st vs. Northwestern

90.1%

October 8th @ Michigan

33.1%

October 22nd vs. Minnesota

75.3%

October 29th vs. Ohio State

17.1%

November 5th @ Indiana

75.3%

November 12th vs. Maryland

73.2%

November 19th @ Rutgers

82.8%

November 26th vs. Michigan State

58.6%

{{ article.author_name }}