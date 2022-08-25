The Penn State Football program is all set to finally start the 2022 season next week with a Thursday night matchup against the Purdue Boilermakers as they hope to bounce back after a couple of rough seasons.

Now before the season kicks off, let's take a look at the Nittany Lions' chances in each of their games this season by looking at the ESPN Football Power Index. For those that aren't familiar with the FPI, you can read the definition of the index below.

Football Power Index (abbreviated as FPI) is a predictive rating system developed by ESPN that measures team strength and uses it to forecast game and season results in American football. Each team’s FPI rating is composed of predictive offensive, defensive, and special teams value, as measured by a function of expected points added (EPA). That rating is the basis for FPI’s game-level and season-level projections.