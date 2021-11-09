ESPN FPI projects the remaining 2021 Penn State Football schedule
Following a 31-14 win against Maryland, the Penn State football team is back at Beaver Stadium this weekend, as they will face a tough Michigan team that is currently ranked No. 7 in the country.
Now let's take a look at the Nittany Lions' chances in this week's game by looking at the ESPN Football Power Index.
Football Power Index (abbreviated as FPI) is a predictive rating system developed by ESPN that measures team strength and uses it to forecast game and season results in American football. Each team’s FPI rating is composed of predictive offensive, defensive, and special teams value, as measured by a function of expected points added (EPA). That rating is the basis for FPI’s game-level and season-level projections.
In the chart below, you can see the likelihood of Penn State Football winning each of the reaming three games on the 2021 football schedule.
|GAME
|LIKELIHOOD OF VICTORY
|CHANGE SINCE LAST WEEK
|
November 13th vs. Michigan (HOME)
|
45.6%
|
+2.8%
|
November 20th vs. Rutgers (HOME)
|
90.4%
|
+5.3%
|
November 27th vs. Michigan State (AWAY)
|
46.2%
|
+5.9%
--------------------------------------------------------------
