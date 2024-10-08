ESPN FPI projects the remaining games on Penn State Football's schedule

Penn State Football currently sits at 5-0 on the year after a 27-11 win over UCLA this past Saturday and this upcoming weekend they will look to make that record 6-0 as they travel out to West to take on Big Ten newcomer USC this weekend.

But, before kickoff happens, let's take a look at how ESPN's FPI or better known as the Football Power Index sees this upcoming game and the rest of the season playing out for the Nittany Lions.

In the chart below, you can see the likelihood of Penn State Football winning each of the remaining games on the 2024 football schedule.