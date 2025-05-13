Penn State Center Yanic Konan Niederhauser In Latest 2025 NBA Mock Drafts

The NBA held their annual draft lottery on Tuesday night and now every team knows their spot in the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft. Now those teams will shift their focus to the NBA Combine and that's where Penn State Basketball big man Yanic Konan Niederhauser is hoping he can impress enough to convince a team to draft him.

If Konan Niederhauser were get to selected, he would be the first Nittany Lion to be taken in the NBA Draft since 2023 where both Seth Lundy and Jalen Pickett went in the second round. He would also be the first Penn State big man prospect taken since Calvin Booth was chosen 35th overall by the Washington Wizards in 1999 NBA Draft.