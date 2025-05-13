Penn State Center Yanic Konan Niederhauser In Latest 2025 NBA Mock Drafts

The NBA held their annual draft lottery on Tuesday night and now every team knows their spot in the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft. Now those teams will shift their focus to the NBA Combine and that's where Penn State Basketball big man Yanic Konan Niederhauser is hoping he can impress enough to convince a team to draft him.
If Konan Niederhauser were get to selected, he would be the first Nittany Lion to be taken in the NBA Draft since 2023 where both Seth Lundy and Jalen Pickett went in the second round. He would also be the first Penn State big man prospect taken since Calvin Booth was chosen 35th overall by the Washington Wizards in 1999 NBA Draft.
Going back to Konan Niederhauser, he measured in at the G-League Combine last week at 6-foot-11 1/4" (barefoot) and 243-pounds. He also posted a 7-foot-3 1/4" wingspan, a 9-foot-3 standing reach, and a camp best 33 1/2" standing vertical.
Konan Niederhauser has until May 28 to withdraw his name and return to Penn State. The star big man is coming off a breakout season where he averaged 12.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game after transferring in from Northern Illinois.
With all that being said, here’s a look at where Konan Niederhauser is projected to land in a couple of the latest NBA Mock Drafts.
ESPN — Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo
Projection: No. 41 overall (second round), Golden State Warriors
NBADRAFT.NET
Projection: No. 50 overall (second round), New York Knicks
