ESPN FPI projects the remaining games on Penn State Football's schedule

Penn State Football currently sits at 7-0 on the year after another victory this past weekend against Wisconsin out in Camp Randall Stadium.
With that being said, let's take a look at how ESPN's FPI or better known as the Football Power Index sees this upcoming game and the rest of the season playing out for the Nittany Lions.
In the chart below, you can see the likelihood of Penn State Football winning each of the remaining games on the 2024 football schedule.
WHAT IS THE ESPN FPI?
From ESPN's An inside look at College FPI
"FPI is a predictive rating system designed to measure team strength and project performance going forward. The ultimate goal of FPI is not to rank teams 1 through 128; rather, it is to correctly predict games and season outcomes. If Vegas ever published the power rankings it uses to set its lines, they would likely look quite a lot like FPI.
Correctly predicting game outcomes can’t be done by evaluating teams’ records because some teams are stronger than their records indicate (lots of close losses), and others have favorable schedules. Both of these situations are reflected in the game- and season-level projections.
It is important to note what FPI is not -- FPI is not a playoff predictor, and it is not designed to identify the four teams most deserving of making the College Football Playoff. ESPN has other metrics, including Strength of Record, that can be used to identify the most deserving teams."
