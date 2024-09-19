Advertisement

Published Sep 19, 2024
ESPN FPI projects the remaining games on Penn State Football's schedule
Richie O'Leary
Penn State Football currently sits at 2-0 on the year with wins against West Virginia and Bowling Green, they will look to make it 3-0 this upcoming weekend against Kent State.

But, before kickoff happens, let's take a look at how ESPN's FPI or better known as the Football Power Index sees this upcoming game and the rest of the season playing out for the Nittany Lions.

In the chart below, you can see the likelihood of Penn State Football winning each of the remaining games on the 2024 football schedule.

PENN STATE GAME BY GAME PREDICTIONS
GAMELIKELIHOOD OF VICTORYPROJECTED RECORD

September 21st vs. Kent State

99.0%

3-0 (0-0)

September 28th vs. Illinois

85.4%

4-0 (1-0)

October 5th vs. UCLA

94.7%

5-0 (2-0)

October 12th @ USC

41.7%

5-1 (2-1)

October 26th @ Wisconsin

85.5%

6-1 (3-1)

November 2nd vs. Ohio State

33.1%

6-2 (3-2)

November 9th vs. Washington

83.0%

7-2 (4-2)

November 16th @ Purdue

91.8%

8-2 (5-2)

November 23rd @ Minnesota

73.3%

9-2 (6-2)

November 30th vs. Maryland

76.6%

10-2 (7-2)

WHAT IS THE ESPN FPI?

From ESPN's An inside look at College FPI

"FPI is a predictive rating system designed to measure team strength and project performance going forward. The ultimate goal of FPI is not to rank teams 1 through 128; rather, it is to correctly predict games and season outcomes. If Vegas ever published the power rankings it uses to set its lines, they would likely look quite a lot like FPI.

Correctly predicting game outcomes can’t be done by evaluating teams’ records because some teams are stronger than their records indicate (lots of close losses), and others have favorable schedules. Both of these situations are reflected in the game- and season-level projections.

It is important to note what FPI is not -- FPI is not a playoff predictor, and it is not designed to identify the four teams most deserving of making the College Football Playoff. ESPN has other metrics, including Strength of Record, that can be used to identify the most deserving teams."

