Recruit Visitor List for Kent State versus Penn State
Here's the full list of recruits visiting Penn State this weekend for the matchup against Kent State.
ESPN FPI projects the remaining games on Penn State Football's schedule
Taking a look at Penn State Football's 2024 schedule and chances in each of their remaining games this season.
PSU POD: Kent State Preview + New Addition Coming To 2025 Class?
The PSU 365 Pod preview the Kent State game, looks ahead at the schedule and talks 2025 recruiting efforts.
TBT: Penn State and Kent State projected starters as recruits
This week we take a quick look at the Penn State Football and Kent State Golden Flash starters ranked as recruits.
PSU POD: Instant Reaction to KJ Winston suffering a LONG TERM injury
The PSU 365 Pod offer an instant reaction to Penn State Football star DB KJ Winston now OUT with a long term injury.
Penn State Football currently sits at 2-0 on the year with wins against West Virginia and Bowling Green, they will look to make it 3-0 this upcoming weekend against Kent State.
But, before kickoff happens, let's take a look at how ESPN's FPI or better known as the Football Power Index sees this upcoming game and the rest of the season playing out for the Nittany Lions.
In the chart below, you can see the likelihood of Penn State Football winning each of the remaining games on the 2024 football schedule.
WHAT IS THE ESPN FPI?
From ESPN's An inside look at College FPI
"FPI is a predictive rating system designed to measure team strength and project performance going forward. The ultimate goal of FPI is not to rank teams 1 through 128; rather, it is to correctly predict games and season outcomes. If Vegas ever published the power rankings it uses to set its lines, they would likely look quite a lot like FPI.
Correctly predicting game outcomes can’t be done by evaluating teams’ records because some teams are stronger than their records indicate (lots of close losses), and others have favorable schedules. Both of these situations are reflected in the game- and season-level projections.
It is important to note what FPI is not -- FPI is not a playoff predictor, and it is not designed to identify the four teams most deserving of making the College Football Playoff. ESPN has other metrics, including Strength of Record, that can be used to identify the most deserving teams."
