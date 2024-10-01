PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1XNEU1MUVIRFY0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVc0RTUxRUhEVjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ESPN FPI projects the remaining games on Penn State Football's schedule

Richie O'Leary • Happy Valley Insider
Penn State Football currently sits at 4-0 on the year after a massive 21-7 win over Illinois this past Saturday and this upcoming weekend they will look to make that record 5-0 as UCLA comes to town.

But, before kickoff happens, let's take a look at how ESPN's FPI or better known as the Football Power Index sees this upcoming game and the rest of the season playing out for the Nittany Lions.

In the chart below, you can see the likelihood of Penn State Football winning each of the remaining games on the 2024 football schedule.

PENN STATE GAME BY GAME PREDICTIONS
GAME LIKELIHOOD OF VICTORY CHANGE FROM LAST WEEK

October 5th vs. UCLA

95.4%

-0.1%

October 12th @ USC

47.4%

-3.2%

October 26th @ Wisconsin

87.5%

-1.1%

November 2nd vs. Ohio State

33.7%

-4.6%

November 9th vs. Washington

85.1%

+0.1%

November 16th @ Purdue

94.9%

+0.4%

November 23rd @ Minnesota

77.9%

-3.5%

November 30th vs. Maryland

80.4%

-0.3%

WHAT IS THE ESPN FPI?

From ESPN's An inside look at College FPI

"FPI is a predictive rating system designed to measure team strength and project performance going forward. The ultimate goal of FPI is not to rank teams 1 through 128; rather, it is to correctly predict games and season outcomes. If Vegas ever published the power rankings it uses to set its lines, they would likely look quite a lot like FPI.

Correctly predicting game outcomes can’t be done by evaluating teams’ records because some teams are stronger than their records indicate (lots of close losses), and others have favorable schedules. Both of these situations are reflected in the game- and season-level projections.

It is important to note what FPI is not -- FPI is not a playoff predictor, and it is not designed to identify the four teams most deserving of making the College Football Playoff. ESPN has other metrics, including Strength of Record, that can be used to identify the most deserving teams."

