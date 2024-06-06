On Monday, ESPN released their updated FPI for the 2024 college football season and the updated metrics are very high on the Nittany Lions entering the summer.





ESPN's FPI has the Nittany Lions' as the No. 6 team in the country as everything stands right now with a 19.8 FPI. The only teams ahead of the Nittany Lions are Georgia, Oregon, Texas, Ohio State, and Alabama.

Currently, the FPI projects Penn State to finish with a 10.1 - 2.3 record and gives them a 7.1% chance to finish their season undefeated. For comparison, fellow Big Ten teams Oregon and Ohio State have a 10.8% and 7.5% chance to finish the regular season undefeated. Both programs are projected to have slightly better records than Penn Stat at 10.3 - 2.1 (Georgia) and 10.2 - 2.2 (Ohio State)

Additionally, Penn State is given a 99.1% chance to win at least six games and a 22.2% chance to win the Big Ten. The power index feels good about the Nittany Lions' chances of making the College Football Playoffs in its first rendition including 12-teams with a 59.1% chance to do so.

The only programs given a better chane to make the playoffs this upcoming season is Georgia (79.1%), Oregon (76.0%), Texas (67.8%), and Ohio State (67.2%). Notably, Notre Dame is tied with the Nittany Lions at 59.1%. The only other program with a better than a 50% chance to make the playoffs is Alabama at 57.2%.