Every former Nittany Lion on an NFL training camp roster

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
Editor
@RivalsDylanCC

While college football's preseason gets underway with Media Days across the country over the course of the month of July, the National Football League is also beginning its own preseason. This Wednesday marked the final group of reporting dates for teams across the leagues as Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, and Pittsburgh Steelers reported to their camp destinations.

This summer, 49 former Nittany Lions are on NFL training camp rosters across 24 different rosters. Below, Penn State fans can see the full list of former Nittany Lions and their respective teams.

This past spring, Penn State had eight players selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, tied for the fourth most in the nation alongside Georgia and Oregon. The only schools with more selections were Michigan (13), Texas (11), Alabama (10), Florida State (10), and Washington (10).

NITTANY LIONS IN THE NFL
PLAYER TEAM

WR Dan Chisena

Arizona Cardinals

P Blake Gillikin

Arizona Cardinals

LB Jesse Luketa

Arizona Cardinals

LB Arnold Ebiketie

Atlanta Falcons

LB Adisa Isaac

Baltimore Ravens

LB Odafe Oweh

Baltimore Ravens

P Jordan Stout

Baltimore Ravens

WR KJ Hamler

Buffalo Bills

DB Daequan Hardy

Buffalo Bills

DT Austin Johnson

Buffalo Bills

DT DaQuan Jones

Buffalo Bills

C Connor McGovern

Buffalo Bills

RB Miles Sanders

Carolina Panthers

DB Nick Scott

Carolina Panthers

OL Ryan Bates

Chicago Bears

S Jaquan Brisker

Chicago Bears

TE Mike Gesicki

Cincinnati Bengals

LB Micah Parsons

Dallas Cowboys

QB Sean Clifford

Green Bay Packers

DB Kalen King

Green Bay Packers

OT Rasheed Walker

Green Bay Packers

OG Will Fries

Indianapolis Colts

CB Amani Oruwariye

Jacksonville Jaguars

TE Brenton Strange

Jacksonville Jaguars

WR Parker Washington

Jacksonville Jaguars

LB Curtis Jacobs

Kansas City Chiefs

OC Hunter Nourzad

Kansas City Chiefs

LB Cam Brown

Miami Dolphins

DE Chop Robinson

Miami Dolphins

OT Caedan Wallace

New England Patriots

TE Theo Johnson

New York Giants

WR Allen Robinson II

New York Giants

OT Olu Fashanu

New York Jets

RB Saquon Barkley

Philadelphia Eagles

DT P.J. Mustipher

Philadelphia Eagles

DE Brandon Smith

Philadelphia Eagles

TE Pat Freiermuth

Pittsburgh Steelers

CB Joey Porter Jr.

Pittsburgh Steelers

LS Chris Stoll

Seattle Seahawks

S Jonathan Sutherland

Seattle Seahawks

S Ji'Ayir Brown

San Francisco 49ers

DT Kevin Givens

San Francisco 49ers

DE Yetur Gross-Matos

San Francisco 49ers

WR Chris Godwin

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

S Keaton Ellis

Tennessee Titans

CB Tariq Castro-Fields

Washington Commanders

WR Jahan Dotson

Washington Commanders

WR Mitchell Tinsley

Washington Commanders

OC Juice Scruggs

Houston Texans

