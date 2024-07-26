While college football's preseason gets underway with Media Days across the country over the course of the month of July, the National Football League is also beginning its own preseason. This Wednesday marked the final group of reporting dates for teams across the leagues as Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, and Pittsburgh Steelers reported to their camp destinations.

This summer, 49 former Nittany Lions are on NFL training camp rosters across 24 different rosters. Below, Penn State fans can see the full list of former Nittany Lions and their respective teams.

This past spring, Penn State had eight players selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, tied for the fourth most in the nation alongside Georgia and Oregon. The only schools with more selections were Michigan (13), Texas (11), Alabama (10), Florida State (10), and Washington (10).