Every former Nittany Lion on an NFL training camp roster
While college football's preseason gets underway with Media Days across the country over the course of the month of July, the National Football League is also beginning its own preseason. This Wednesday marked the final group of reporting dates for teams across the leagues as Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, and Pittsburgh Steelers reported to their camp destinations.
This summer, 49 former Nittany Lions are on NFL training camp rosters across 24 different rosters. Below, Penn State fans can see the full list of former Nittany Lions and their respective teams.
This past spring, Penn State had eight players selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, tied for the fourth most in the nation alongside Georgia and Oregon. The only schools with more selections were Michigan (13), Texas (11), Alabama (10), Florida State (10), and Washington (10).
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|
WR Dan Chisena
|
Arizona Cardinals
|
P Blake Gillikin
|
Arizona Cardinals
|
LB Jesse Luketa
|
Arizona Cardinals
|
LB Arnold Ebiketie
|
Atlanta Falcons
|
LB Adisa Isaac
|
Baltimore Ravens
|
LB Odafe Oweh
|
Baltimore Ravens
|
P Jordan Stout
|
Baltimore Ravens
|
WR KJ Hamler
|
Buffalo Bills
|
DB Daequan Hardy
|
Buffalo Bills
|
DT Austin Johnson
|
Buffalo Bills
|
DT DaQuan Jones
|
Buffalo Bills
|
C Connor McGovern
|
Buffalo Bills
|
RB Miles Sanders
|
Carolina Panthers
|
DB Nick Scott
|
Carolina Panthers
|
OL Ryan Bates
|
Chicago Bears
|
S Jaquan Brisker
|
Chicago Bears
|
TE Mike Gesicki
|
Cincinnati Bengals
|
LB Micah Parsons
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
QB Sean Clifford
|
Green Bay Packers
|
DB Kalen King
|
Green Bay Packers
|
OT Rasheed Walker
|
Green Bay Packers
|
OG Will Fries
|
Indianapolis Colts
|
CB Amani Oruwariye
|
Jacksonville Jaguars
|
TE Brenton Strange
|
Jacksonville Jaguars
|
WR Parker Washington
|
Jacksonville Jaguars
|
LB Curtis Jacobs
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|
OC Hunter Nourzad
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|
LB Cam Brown
|
Miami Dolphins
|
DE Chop Robinson
|
Miami Dolphins
|
OT Caedan Wallace
|
New England Patriots
|
TE Theo Johnson
|
New York Giants
|
WR Allen Robinson II
|
New York Giants
|
OT Olu Fashanu
|
New York Jets
|
RB Saquon Barkley
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|
DT P.J. Mustipher
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|
DE Brandon Smith
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|
TE Pat Freiermuth
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
CB Joey Porter Jr.
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
LS Chris Stoll
|
Seattle Seahawks
|
S Jonathan Sutherland
|
Seattle Seahawks
|
S Ji'Ayir Brown
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
DT Kevin Givens
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
DE Yetur Gross-Matos
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
WR Chris Godwin
|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
S Keaton Ellis
|
Tennessee Titans
|
CB Tariq Castro-Fields
|
Washington Commanders
|
WR Jahan Dotson
|
Washington Commanders
|
WR Mitchell Tinsley
|
Washington Commanders
|
OC Juice Scruggs
|
Houston Texans
--------------------------------------------------------------
