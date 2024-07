The NCAA Football video game is back for the first time in 11 years as the game stopped production in July 2013 as the NCAA announced that they would not renew their licensing deal with EA Sports because of a legal dispute with players regarding their likeness in the games.

Now the game has finally made its return this week and for the first time thanks to the name, image and likeness, it will feature a long list of players including Nittany Lions like Drew Allar, Nick Singleton and several others.

Earlier today the initial rankings came out and to make things easier for Penn State fans, we here at Happy Valley Insider have decided to do put together a list of every current Nittany Lion along with their updated ratings.