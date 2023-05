The Elite 11 football camp is one of the more popular stops for high school quarterback prospects throughout the offseason as they compete for a chance to earn one of the 20 or so spots in the Elite 11 Finals out in Los Angeles, California.

The participants also compete for a chance to win the Elite 11 MVP award and some of those most recent winners of the award include the likes of Jackson Arnold, Cade Klubnik, Caleb Williams, CJ Stroud, Spencer Rattler, Justin Fields, Tua Tagovailoa, Shea Patterson and many others.

With that being said, let's take a look at which quarterbacks have been invited to the finals so far this year and will have a chance at being named to the Elite 11 and a chance at winning MVP.