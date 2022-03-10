 Everything you need to know about Penn State Basketball versus Ohio State
Everything you need to know about Penn State Basketball versus Ohio State

After a solid 60-51 victory over Minnesota in round one of the 2022 Big Ten Tournament, Penn State Basketball will take the court once again tonight in a second round matchup versus the Big Ten's six-seeded Ohio State Buckeyes.

Check out some of the information below to learn more about both programs and how you can watch / listen to the game.

WHO/WHEN/WHY

SPREAD: Ohio State -5 || Over/Under set at 132 points

WHEN: Thursday at 9:00pm EST

WHERE: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

LIVE GAME THREAD ON THE NITTANY LOUNGE FREE FORUM

RANKINGS COMPARISON.....

PENN STATE || OHIO STATE

ESPN BPI: No. 84 || No. 22

KENPOM: No. 89 || No. 27

SAGARIN: No. 72 || No. 21

NET Rankings: No. 93 || No. 22

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN.....

TV: BTN (CHANNEL FINDER)

STREAM: BTN LIVE on Fox Sports

RADIO: Penn State Sports Network (Find your station HERE)

RECORD/SERIES HISTORY.....

MINNESOTA RECORD: 19-10 (12-8) / Notable wins versus Duke, Illinois, Michigan and Seton Hall.

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 63rd matchup between the two schools, with Ohio State leading the series 43-19. The most recent game in the series belongs to the Buckeyes who defeated the Nittany Lions by a final score of 61-56 just two months ago in mid January.

{{ article.author_name }}