Everything you need to know about Penn State Basketball versus Ohio State
After a solid 60-51 victory over Minnesota in round one of the 2022 Big Ten Tournament, Penn State Basketball will take the court once again tonight in a second round matchup versus the Big Ten's six-seeded Ohio State Buckeyes.
Check out some of the information below to learn more about both programs and how you can watch / listen to the game.
WHO/WHEN/WHY
SPREAD: Ohio State -5 || Over/Under set at 132 points
WHEN: Thursday at 9:00pm EST
WHERE: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
RANKINGS COMPARISON.....
PENN STATE || OHIO STATE
ESPN BPI: No. 84 || No. 22
KENPOM: No. 89 || No. 27
SAGARIN: No. 72 || No. 21
NET Rankings: No. 93 || No. 22
HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN.....
TV: BTN (CHANNEL FINDER)
STREAM: BTN LIVE on Fox Sports
RADIO: Penn State Sports Network (Find your station HERE)
RECORD/SERIES HISTORY.....
MINNESOTA RECORD: 19-10 (12-8) / Notable wins versus Duke, Illinois, Michigan and Seton Hall.
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 63rd matchup between the two schools, with Ohio State leading the series 43-19. The most recent game in the series belongs to the Buckeyes who defeated the Nittany Lions by a final score of 61-56 just two months ago in mid January.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
• Talk about it inside The Wrestling Room Board
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board