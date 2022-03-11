Everything you need to know about Penn State versus Purdue
After a huge comeback win over the 6-seeded Ohio State Buckeyes in round two of the 2022 Big Ten Tournament on Thursday night, the Penn State Basketball team will now take on the 3-seed Purdue Boilermakers in the quarterfinals.
Check out some of the information below to learn more about both programs and how you can watch / listen to the game.
WHO/WHEN/WHY
SPREAD: Purdue -9.0 || Over/Under set at 134.5 points
WHEN: Friday at 9:00pm EST
WHERE: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
RANKINGS COMPARISON.....
PENN STATE || PURDUE
NET: No.87 || No. 13
KENPOM: No. 87 || No. 14
ESPN BPI: No. 83 || No. 10
SAGARIN: No. 69 || No. 7
HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN.....
TV: BTN (CHANNEL FINDER)
STREAM: BTN LIVE on Fox Sports
RADIO: Penn State Sports Network (Find your station HERE)
RECORD/SERIES HISTORY.....
PURDUE RECORD: 25-6 (14-6) / Notable wins versus Illinois (x2), Iowa (x2) and Villanova.
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 56th matchup between the two schools, with Purdue leading the series 42-13. The most recent game in the series belongs to the Boilermakers who defeated the Nittany Lions by a final score of 74-67 just two months ago in early January.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
• Talk about it inside The Wrestling Room Board
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board