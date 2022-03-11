 Everything you need to know about Penn State Basketball versus Purdue
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-11 08:14:21 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Everything you need to know about Penn State versus Purdue

Richard Schnyderite • NittanyNation
Publisher
@RivalsRichie
After a huge comeback win over the 6-seeded Ohio State Buckeyes in round two of the 2022 Big Ten Tournament on Thursday night, the Penn State Basketball team will now take on the 3-seed Purdue Boilermakers in the quarterfinals.

Check out some of the information below to learn more about both programs and how you can watch / listen to the game.

WHO/WHEN/WHY

SPREAD: Purdue -9.0 || Over/Under set at 134.5 points

WHEN: Friday at 9:00pm EST

WHERE: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

RANKINGS COMPARISON.....

PENN STATE || PURDUE

NET: No.87 || No. 13

KENPOM: No. 87 || No. 14

ESPN BPI: No. 83 || No. 10

SAGARIN: No. 69 || No. 7

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN.....

TV: BTN (CHANNEL FINDER)

STREAM: BTN LIVE on Fox Sports

RADIO: Penn State Sports Network (Find your station HERE)

RECORD/SERIES HISTORY.....

PURDUE RECORD: 25-6 (14-6) / Notable wins versus Illinois (x2), Iowa (x2) and Villanova.

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 56th matchup between the two schools, with Purdue leading the series 42-13. The most recent game in the series belongs to the Boilermakers who defeated the Nittany Lions by a final score of 74-67 just two months ago in early January.

