Fact or Fiction: Jamaal Jarrett could be the next Jordan Davis

1. The comparisons between former Georgia star defensive lineman Jordan Davis and Georgia commit Jamaal Jarrett are accurate.

Jamaall Jarrett (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Friedman's take: FICTION. Jarrett and Davis were both great prospects, but Davis was a better overall athlete at this stage of his development. He was also a bit lighter and in better shape than Jarrett was earlier this spring. This season Jarrett could show development in those areas and turn out to be a serious contributor like Davis, but we'll have to wait and see. May's Take: FACT. On the surface, the comparison is easy. Both Davis and Jarrett are mammoth defensive tackles from North Carolina. But the similarities run deeper than that. For one, both would operate in the same space-eating role in the middle of Georgia’s defense. Bulldog defensive line coach Tray Scott also showed firm belief in each prospect before they emerged as top prospects. That belief helped Georgia land Davis, who eventually developed into a first-round draft pick. Jarrett is now embarking on his own quest to follow in Davis’ footsteps.

*****

2. Nathan Leacock won't commit to an in-state school on Friday.

Nathan Leacock (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Friedman's take: FACT. NC State leaned on its relationships with Leacock and even tried to emphasize the fact that Leacock's father was a track athlete there. It doesn't look like the Wolfpack are going to end up getting him and he likely won't be heading to North Carolina, either. Tennessee is the leader, and the Vols seem to be excited about how he could fit in their offense. He's a big receiver that can take the top off of defenses, and Tennessee has a need in that area. Zembal's take: FACT. It doesn't look good for Leacock to end up at North Carolina State or North Carolina. NC State was Leacock's first college offer (June 6, 2021), following a camp performance. He was a semiregular at NCSU football games and recruiting events, but he never did lock in an official visit. His father competed in track and field at NC State, while his mother a track star at Jackson State. Over time, he's created his own persona and will be poised for a breakout senior year, with former Raleigh Millbrook star Wesley Grimes now at Wake Forest. Leacock was a vertical threat in complementing Grimes. For a hot minute, it looked like Leacock and Rolesville (N.C.) High wide receiver Noah Rogers were looking to stay home for college, but barring a recruiting flip it looks like both will be playing out of state.

*****

3. Penn State will sign a top-five class.