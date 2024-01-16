Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman, Richie Schnyderite of HappyValleyInsider.com, Paul Strelow of TigerIllustrated.com and Scott Greene of TerrapinSportsReport.com tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION.

1. This weekend's visit will put Penn State over the top for Anthony Sacca.

Anthony Sacca

Friedman's take: FICTION. A legacy prospect for Penn State, Anthony Sacca is one of the Nittany Lions' top priorities in the 2025 class. James Franklin and company have been all over Sacca for years but it's a really tight race for his commitment. Notre Dame, Ohio State and Michigan are right there at the top with Penn State as he begins a series of visits. Sacca is scheduled to make the trip up to State College this weekend and will be at Michigan next weekend. A trip to Wisconsin for this past weekend was canceled due to the weather but look for him to make his way to Madison, Ohio State and Notre Dame at some point this spring. With how many visits Sacca seems to have in the works, it would be surprising to see Penn State come out of this weekend as the outright leader in his recruitment. Expect the Nittany Lions to try to get him back on campus again later in the spring before he commits in the late spring or early summer. Schnyderite's take: FICTION. This visit will definitely help Penn State a bit with legacy recruit Anthony Sacca, but I have a hard time seeing this one putting the Nittany Lions over the top in his recruitment. Sacca hasn’t been to State College for a little over a year now, meanwhile he’s made two trips each to both Notre Dame and Ohio State in 2023 and, according to sources, the belief is those two appear to be the teams to beat. Now that being said, Penn State could play some catch up this upcoming weekend when Sacca comes in for a visit. It will be interesting to see where things stand following this upcoming visit.

2. Matt Luke will hit the ground running during Clemson's first junior day next weekend.

Matt Luke (© Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Friedman's take: FICTION. Clemson's first major visit weekend of the year takes place next weekend and it will be the first time recruits and their families really get a feel for new offensive line coach Matt Luke. Dabo Swinney adding Luke to his staff could end up being one of the most impactful assistant coach hirings of this cycle. Luke's track record for recruiting high level offensive linemen and developing them is excellent and he's got his work cut out for him at Clemson. The offensive line hasn’t been the strongest position group at Clemson but Luke has a real chance to change that and will start next weekend. Will Luke hit ground running with a commitment? Probably not right away but don't be surprised when you hear recruits and their families give Luke positive reviews. Strelow's take: FACT. Now, if you're talking about racking up mass commitments in altar call fashion -- no, that's neither Clemson's style nor Luke's task. But this will account for Luke's first time in front of most of the junior linemen in attendance at the junior day, and he's believing it will illuminate the difference Dabo Swinney was trying to achieve in recruiting disposition and charisma in making the position coach change. To think the Tigers are going to net a bunch of pledges this early in Luke's courtships sort of runs counter to their process. Our bet, though, is Luke moves the needle with several whom Clemson has already been deeply involved -- Addison (Texas) Trinity Christian Academy four-star Jaylen Beckley and Buford (Ga.) four-star Brayden Jacobs in particular..

3. Bringing back Aazaar Abdul-Rahim will pay immediate dividends on the recruiting trail for Maryland.

Faheem Delane (Rivals.com)