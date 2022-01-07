Farrell's All-American Teams: Defense
There’s only one game left in the college football season, so it’s safe to wrap things up with my first- and second-team All-Americans.
Here are the defensive players …
*****
FIRST TEAM
Defensive end
Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan — The Heisman runner-up had a dominant season and was the heart and soul of the defense with 14 sacks.
Jermaine Johnson, Florida State — The transfer from Georgia was one of the elite pass rushers in the country this year.
Defensive tackle
Jordan Davis, Georgia — He freed up everyone else on the defensive front by taking up multiple blockers, and he still made plays.
DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M — Leal can play end or tackle at the next level and had another physically dominating season.
Linebacker
Will Anderson, Alabama — Anderson should have been in New York as a Heisman finalist as his numbers dwarf even those of Hutchinson.
Devin Lloyd, Utah — The former safety uses those skills in coverage but he has bulked up and become a nasty pash rusher as well.
Nakobe Dean, Georgia — Dean won the Butkus Award for a reason. He closes on the ball better than anyone.
Cornerback
Roger McCreary, Auburn — McCreary has grown into arguably the best cover corner in college football.
Sauce Gardner, Cincinnati — Gardner is not only long and excellent in coverage, he’s also become an excellent tackler.
Safety
Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame — The best range in the country at safety gives Hamilton an edge in the passing game.
JaQuan Brisker, Penn State — He’s physical and instinctive and can take over games by himself at times.
SECOND TEAM
Defensive end: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon; Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma
Defensive tackle: Calijah Kancey, Pitt; Haskell Garrett, Ohio State
Linebacker: Malcolm Rodriguez, Oklahoma State; Damone Clark, LSU; Leo Chenal, Wisconsin
Cornerback: Riley Moss, Iowa; Ja’Quan McMillan, East Carolina
Safety: Jordan Battle, Alabama; Jalen Pitre, Baylor