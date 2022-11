Earlier this week marked the first day that FCS players can enter the transfer portal and if you are on social media following the @RivalsPortal Twitter account then you noticed that there were a ton of entries on day one.

One of those entries was wide receiver Jacari Carter who entered the portal after a few seasons with Merrimack where he was one of the top FCS receivers in the entire country.

“I built my legacy at Merrimack that will last forever there,” Carter told NN. “I earned the top accolades such as All-American, Jerry Rice Award Finalist, All-New England, led the team to a conference championship. Then I looked around and accomplished everything I wanted so soon. So with two years left, it’s now about progressing my football career at a higher level. I want to play with the best of the best, which could be the difference between me going to the NFL as a free agent or being a 1st to 3rd rounder from showcasing my talent at a bigger school.”