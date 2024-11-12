Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Nov 12, 2024
FILM ROOM: Breaking down the tape of 2025 ATH commit Chaz Coleman
Chris Gorki
PennState.Rivals.com

Penn State Football recently added another new face to the class of 2025 recently as athlete Chaz Coleman took to social media too announce his commitment.

Now everyone knows his offer list and background, but what does he bring to the football field? Happy Valley Insider film analyst Chris Gorki watched Coleman's film and highlighted some of his best traits.

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

STRENGTHS....

- Good height and great length

- Elite movement skills

- Quick, fast, agile and good bend at high level

WEAKNESSES...

- Very Raw

- Must learn technique and hand usage

- Must add muscles mass in strength and conditioning program

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In