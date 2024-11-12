FILM ROOM: Breaking down the tape of 2025 ATH commit Chaz Coleman

Penn State Football recently added another new face to the class of 2025 recently as athlete Chaz Coleman took to social media too announce his commitment.
Now everyone knows his offer list and background, but what does he bring to the football field? Happy Valley Insider film analyst Chris Gorki watched Coleman's film and highlighted some of his best traits.
STRENGTHS....
- Good height and great length
- Elite movement skills
- Quick, fast, agile and good bend at high level
WEAKNESSES...
- Very Raw
- Must learn technique and hand usage
- Must add muscles mass in strength and conditioning program