Penn State's Abdul Carter earns Walter Camp Defensive Player of the Week

Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter netted national honors on Tuesday, earning Walter Camp FBS Defensive Player of the Week, as announced by the organization. The honor comes on the heels of Carter's defensive outburst against Washington in Penn State's 35-6 win on Saturday night.

Carter headlined the Nittany Lions' defensive showing, racking up seven total tackles, including four tackles for loss and two sacks, as well as a forced fumble in the victory. He had reached those marks once before this season, against Illinois, which earned him Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors at the end of September. Both marks also match career-highs for the junior standout defensive end.

The performance also earned Carter a 95.2 overall defensive grade and 95.0 pass rush grade via Pro Football Focus, being the highest-graded edge rusher in the country over the weekend.

Carter becomes the 10th Nittany Lion to earn the weekly award since 2004 and the first to do so since Trace McSorley in 2017.

The Penn State defensive end has found a home off the edge since transitioning to the position on a full-time basis this off-season, leading the Nittany Lions in tackles for loss (16.0) and sacks (8.0). Those numbers are also first and second, respectively, in the Big Ten this season.

Carter also continues to creep up the record board for career sacks, sitting just 2.5 behind Shaka Toney for fourth-most in program history, which he would surpass on his current pace.