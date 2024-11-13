Penn State survives early scare, defeats Saint Francis

Despite an early scare, a second-half surge leads Penn State to a 92-62 win over Saint Francis.

The Nittany Lions jumped out to an 11-0 lead, scoring on each of their first four possessions. However, momentum quickly evaporated as Saint Francis began to step up defensively and knock down some threes. With 2:17 left in the first half, the Red Flash stole the ball and converted to take a 34-33 lead. This was a wakeup call for Penn State, who finished the half on a 12-4 run.

Penn State ramped up the defensive pressure in the second half, forcing 12 turnovers. Yanic Konan Niederhauser, who missed most of the first half in foul trouble, played 16 minutes in the second. He totaled nine points, seven rebounds, and a block in the half.