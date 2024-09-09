FILM ROOM: Breaking down the tape of 2025 WR commit Matthew Outten
Penn State Football recently added another new face to the class of 2025 recently as athlete / wide receiver Matthew Outten took to social media too announce his commitment.
Now everyone knows his offer list and background, but what does he bring to the football field? Happy Valley Insider film analyst Chris Gorki watched Outten's film and highlighted some of his best traits.
FILM BREAKDOWN....
STRENGTHS....
-- Explosive, Fast
-- Great Acceleration
-- YAC Machine
-- Great Size and Physical
-- Body Control
WEAKNESSES....
-- Raw...
-- Needs refine route running skills
-- Better technique getting off press coverage
