News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

FILM ROOM: Breaking down the tape of 2025 WR commit Matthew Outten

Chris Gorki
PennState.Rivals.com

Penn State Football recently added another new face to the class of 2025 recently as athlete / wide receiver Matthew Outten took to social media too announce his commitment.

Now everyone knows his offer list and background, but what does he bring to the football field? Happy Valley Insider film analyst Chris Gorki watched Outten's film and highlighted some of his best traits.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2RzU0Z5VElkYVZvP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

FILM BREAKDOWN....

STRENGTHS....

-- Explosive, Fast

-- Great Acceleration

-- YAC Machine

-- Great Size and Physical

-- Body Control

WEAKNESSES....

-- Raw...

-- Needs refine route running skills

-- Better technique getting off press coverage

