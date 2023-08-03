Penn State football opened up Fall camp for the 2023 season on Wednesday, August 2. With plenty of hype surrounding this Nittany Lions team, there was much to observe with Penn State’s home opener just one month away. These are my notes from the team’s inaugural practice.

-- Redshirt freshman quarterback Beau Pribula looked really good in drills. This is not to say that true sophomore QB Drew Allar looked bad, or did not impress, but rather to give praise to the assumed back-up quarterback in Pribula. Pribula’s throws were consistently tight spirals that hit the receivers right in stride. So, it seems that we should listen to head coach James Franklin when he says there is a QB battle. I stand firm in my belief that Allar is the starter, but Pribula is definitely not far behind as the no. 2 signal caller on the depth chart.

-- True sophomore running back Nicholas Singleton catching passes will add a new wrinkle to Mike Yurcich’s offense. We know how incredible Singleton is as a pure runner, but what is he capable of as a pass catcher? Simple drills allowed spectators to see no. 10 take in a few swing routes. I often compare Singleton and fellow sophomore running back Kaytron Allen to former USC RB’s Reggie Bush and LenDale White. One person brought to my attention that this comparison is not entirely accurate, simply because Bush was a far better receiving threat during his time. If Singleton can hone in this new skill set, Penn State’s offense only becomes more dangerous.

-- The offensive line is the deepest it has been in almost a decade. Redshirt sophomore guard Landon Tengwall said it following the 2023 Lift for Life: Penn State’s O-line has two groups that could both start without missing a beat. Penn State fans have probably grown tiresome of hearing media members claim, “This is the best O-line under Franklin.” However, the saying holds true, yet again, as Franklin and offensive line coach Phil Trautwein continue to raise the bar each season. This unit is deep, experienced, talented, and does not have a weakness. From returning left tackle Olu Fashanu, to redshirt freshman IOL Vega Ionae, these guys are capable of plugging and playing wherever needed. All I have to say: there is strength in numbers.