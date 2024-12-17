Five Penn State commits ranked inside Rivals250 after latest update

Five of Penn State's eight commitments in the 2026 recruiting class are ranked inside the latest Rivals250 rankings. The newest Rivals250 was released on Tuesday morning.

Offensive lineman Kevin Brown leads the way at No. 21 nationally, he fell a handful of spots since the last update. The fall comes with Brown notably missing a large chunk of Harrisburg's season this fall due to a broken foot.

Long-time commitment Messiah Mickens comes in at No. 124. He remains a top-10 running back prospect in the country. In his first season with Harrisburg, Mickens recorded 1,400+ all-purpose yards and 23 touchdowns while also being fantastic on defense with 62 tackles, 39 tackles for loss, and 16.5 sacks.

Quarterback commitment Troy Huhn is ranked at No. 154 nationally, good enough for the No. 8 pro-style quarterback. He's also ranked as the No. 16 player in the state of California.

Coming in at No. 200 is safety Matt Sieg who committed to the Nittany Lions in November. The Fort Cherry (PA) standout joined former Jeanetet and Ohio State star Terrelle Pryor this season as the only players in WPIAL history to surpass 4,000 career passing yards and 4,000 career rushing yards.

The last NIttany Lion commit ranked inside the Rivals250 is the program's newest commitment, wide receiver Jerquaden Guilford. The Fort Wayne, Indiana native makes his Rivals250 debut at No. 234 while also being the No. 3 player in the state of Indiana. This fall the 6-foot-2 wide receiver recorded 35 receptions for 556 yards and three touchdowns.