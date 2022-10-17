More than halfway through the college football season, now is a good time to review the performance of the five-stars in the 2022 class. We start with No. 1 and work our way down the list over a week’s time.

No. 1 - TRAVIS HUNTER, Jackson State

The No. 1 prospect in the 2022 class had two pass breakups in Jackson State’s season-opening 59-3 win over Florida A&M but he has not played since that matchup. He has been sidelined with an undisclosed injury and was seen in a walking boot at SWAC media day this summer. Coach Deion Sanders has said in previous weeks that when Hunter is healthy he will be back on the field but the team will not rush him to return. The former five-star athlete who has shined at cornerback and receiver pulled the biggest shocker in Rivals' history dating back to 2002 when he flipped from Florida State to Jackson State on signing day.

*****

No. 2 - WALTER NOLEN, Texas A&M

In four games this season, Nolen has totaled 11 tackles, forced a fumble, recovered one and has a quarterback hurry as well. His first start came in a close loss to Alabama before the Aggies went on their bye week. Of the three five-star defensive linemen in Texas A&M’s 2022 recruiting class, Shemar Stewart is having the best start to his freshman season from a stats perspective with 15 tackles, 1.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and four quarterback hurries.

*****

No. 3 - CADE KLUBNIK, Clemson

Early in the season, there was a contingent pushing for Klubnik to see more time – and maybe become Clemson’s starting quarterback – but D.J. Uiagalelei has bounced back from a struggling season a year ago and has led Clemson to an undefeated campaign so far. That means Klubnik must wait his turn to be unleashed in Clemson’s offense. In four games this season, Klubnik has completed 7 of 15 passes for 66 yards and a touchdown.

*****

No. 4 - LUTHER BURDEN, Missouri

The five-star receiver from East St. Louis, Ill., is second on the Tigers with 18 receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown for a Missouri team that is 2-4 but has three-straight close losses to Auburn, Georgia and Florida. Burden had a touchdown reception in his first college game on a 5-yard catch in the second quarter of a 52-24 win over Louisiana Tech. Coming off a bye week, the schedule does loosen up somewhat for Missouri and Burden, who was committed to Oklahoma earlier in the recruiting process.

*****

No. 5 - WILL JOHNSON, Michigan

On one of the best defenses nationally, Johnson has contributed with eight tackles in seven games including a huge hit on Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford in Michigan’s 41-17 win over the Nittany Lions on Saturday. Johnson, who shot up to the top cornerback ranking following a great week at the Under Armour All-America Game, finished with three solo tackles in the Wolverines’ 27-14 win over Iowa on Oct. 1.

*****

No. 6 - JEREMIAH ALEXANDER, Alabama

Ranked as the No. 1 weakside defensive end and sixth overall in the 2022 class, Alexander plays middle linebacker at Alabama and because of veteran players ahead of him has seen limited time so far. The former Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson standout has totaled one tackle in four games and is also being utilized on special teams.

*****

No. 7 - DANI DENNIS-SUTTON, Penn State